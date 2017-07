Jordan Spieth celebrating accordingly 🏆 (via 👻 jlthomas34) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Jordan Spieth knew exactly how to celebrate his victory Sunday in the British Open by taking a ceremonial drink – or 15 – from the Claret Jug.

The clip comes complete with commentary by Justin Thomas.

“Fantastic,” Spieth replied when asked about how it tasted.

Indeed.

Have another.