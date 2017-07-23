Jordan Spieth has crazy 20-minute ball search, relief sequence at British Open

How exactly do we explain this one?

Jordan Spieth went WAY right off the tee at Royal Birkdale’s par-4 13th in the final round of the British Open. He was tied for the lead with Matt Kuchar at the time.

We mean WAY right, by the way.

Like a bunch of ants. 🐜🐜🐜 pic.twitter.com/CvyxyKPc3V — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 23, 2017

Contrary to what you might think from that, it actually took some time to find Spieth’s ball.

Amazingly, took the crowd quite some time to confirm finding Spieth's ball after this. Madness! #TheOpen https://t.co/4I5Md6B6qD — Golfweek (@golfweek) July 23, 2017

Once his ball was indeed found in the deep, deep rough, Spieth then talked to officials about possible line-of-sight relief, took an unplayable lie and figured out line-of-sight relief with officials for his one-shot penalty drop for several more minutes.

It took that long because Spieth was searching everywhere, EVERYWHERE, for where to drop.

JUST PICK A DIRECTION JORDAN pic.twitter.com/3QQM6xWE11 — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) July 23, 2017

It ended with Spieth taking a drop on the driving range!

All of this took some 20 minutes, and had social media going crazy over the series of events and the length it was taking.

We tried to describe it here, but you need to watch the replay of this to get the whole craziness here.

Even when we thought we were finished, Spieth yelled to his caddie, Michael Greller, to move out of the way before hitting.

"You cannot stand there Mike!" – #rules — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 23, 2017

This was absolutely unreal stuff.

Somehow, Spieth got his third shot just short of the green.

He would make a 7-footer for bogey.

Considering all that transpired: A penalty, where he dropped it, how long this took, this may be the greatest bogey in the history of golf.

It’s almost certainly the craziest.