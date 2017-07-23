Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine




What Jordan Spieth said after winning 2017 British Open

Jordan Spieth won the British Open on Sunday in spectacular fashion. Here’s the best of what he had to say after such a huge win.

On what it means to win the Claret Jug:

“This is absolutely a dream come true. I was able to drink a bit of wine out of it (the Claret Jug) when Zach Johnson won it two years ago, and a lot people told me that was bad luck. Started to believe ’em a bit through nine holes today. But boy, it feels good to have this in my hands.”

 

On caddie Michael Greller’s crucial influence in the final round:

“I was getting down on myself, as anybody I think would. This is as much mine as it is his right now at this very moment, and I really appreciate that, Mikey. You deserve all the credit in the world for this championship.”

 

On Matt Kuchar’s patience during Spieth’s crazy 20-minute relief scenario:

“I took about 20 minutes to play one of my shots today, and Matt took it in stride, smiled and there’s not many people that I think would’ve done that, and it speaks to the kind of man that you are.”

