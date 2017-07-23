Jordan Spieth wins British Open in spectacular fashion

Jordan Spieth battled Matt Kuchar, the elements and himself Sunday and overcame them all to win The 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Spieth, who turns 24 in four days, captured his third major championship at 12 under. He and Kuchar were tied at eight under after 12 holes.

Then No. 13 proved to be both unlucky and miraculous for the eventual winner. Spieth launched a disastrous tee shot on that soared way, way right over a nearby hill.

. @jordanspieth in huge trouble at the 13th. What is he going to do here? #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/yvhcDmW602 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2017

Once his ball was indeed found in the deep, deep rough, Spieth then talked to officials about possible line-of-sight relief, took an unplayable lie and figured out line-of-sight relief with officials for his one-shot penalty drop for several more minutes.

It ended with Spieth taking a drop on the driving range.

Somehow, Spieth got his third shot just short of the green.

Spieth then played the next four holes in five under to take the lead for good and all-but-vanquish Kuchar. That history-making run was highlighted by a 40-foot eagle putt on No. 15.

'It's like we have entered an alternative reality!' – @jordanspieth nearly holes from the tee at the 14th. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/7Hm0VX9ZoA — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2017

Spieth carried a three-shot lead into the final round but carded three bogeys in the first four holes.

Spieth also won the 2015 Masters and PGA Championship. Spieth joined Jack Nicklaus in winning three majors before the age of 24.