Koerstz Madsen leaps from Symetra to LPGA Tour with victory

Nanna Koerstz Madsen became the 12th player in Symetra Tour history, and the fourth player in the past four years, to earn a battlefield promotion onto the LPGA by winning three events in one season.

Koerstz Madsen shattered a tour record in the process, finishing 22-under par Sunday at the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic in Rochester, N.Y. The previous 72-hole scoring mark of 19 under was set by Jennifer Song in 2010.

“My boyfriend told me this morning that the record was 19 under,” said Koerstz Madsen. “That was one of my focuses this round, to try to break the record.”

Koerstz Madsen, a 2016 Olympian, notched her previous victories at the Symetra Classic and Fuccillo Kia Classic.

After failing to advance through the second stage of LPGA Q-School, Koerstz Madsen actually had low status on the Symetra Tour at the start of 2017 and had previously asked for a sponsor invite into the Rochester event. Now she’s on her way to Scotland for her first appearance as an LPGA member.

“I feel like I’m ready to play on the LPGA,” she said. “I know I can compete out there.”

Already a winner on the Ladies European Tour, Koerstz Madsen finished runner-up to Ha Na Jang earlier this year at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

She’s in the field for next week’s Scottish Open and will try to qualify for the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns. The 23-year-old from Copenhagen made a choice to stay focused on the Symetra Tour this season and it paid off.

Koerstz Madsen no doubt has the attention of European Solheim Cup captain Annika Sorenstam, who noted earlier this week that with the LET’s slim schedule, it has been a challenge to find playing opportunities for European players. Koerstz Madsen certainly made the most of her opportunities.