SOUTHPORT, England – After shooting 3-under 67 to finish his 2017 British Open at even par, Paul Casey had a special gift for his standard bearer.

No, it wasn’t a signed ball or glove; it was something much greater.

“Here you go,” Casey said to the boy, handing him his 3-iron. “I can’t hit it. Maybe you can.”

Casey also signed the club and posed for a photo with the boy, who now has a gift he’ll remember forever – even if he can’t hit it, either.