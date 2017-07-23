Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Rookie Grayson Murray wins Barbasol Championship

Outspoken PGA Tour rookie Grayson Murray scored the first victory of his career Sunday, shooting 3-under 68 to win the Barbasol Championship by one stroke at 21-under.

Needing par at 18 to avoid a playoff, Murray hit the green from 165 yards out and two-putted to clinch the win at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Grand National.

Murray made news several times this season with a series of scrutinized tweets and a split with caddie Mike Hicks, but he’s recently put together a solid stretch which has included 10 consecutive cuts made and a T-18 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June. He also recorded a T-8 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T-12 at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January.

The 23-year-old from Raleigh, N.C. carded back-to-back 7-under 64s in Rounds 2-3 and cashed in during the final round. He took control with an eagle 3 at the par-5 13th, dropped a shot with bogey at 14 and got it back with a birdie at the par-5 16th.

Chad Collins birdied holes No. 15-17 to give himself a chance, ultimately finishing alone in second at 20 under. Brian Gay, Scott Stallings and Tag Ridings finished T-3 at 19 under.

