Sunday's shot, hole and quote of the day from Jordan Spieth's British Open win

SHOT OF THE DAY

With his lead over Matt Kuchar gone and his driver seemingly betraying him, Jordan Spieth won the British Open with his putter at the par-5 15th. He knocked home a 50-foot bomb for an eagle 3, regaining the lead and his confidence for good. Kuchar, by the way, birdied 15. Spieth went on to birdie 16 and 17, claiming his first Claret Jug by three shots.

HOLE OF THE DAY

The 499-yard, par-4 13th

Spieth whacked his drive way, way right and it took what seemed like an eternity to find his ball in the deep, deep rough. Spieth wound up having to take an unplayable lie and determined line of sight relief with officials for his one-shot penalty drop. That took even more time. Spieth eventually dropped on the driving range. The whole process took about 20 minutes. Spieth then popped his third shot just short of the green and ultimately made an 8-foot putt for bogey. Maybe the best bogey in British Open history.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I felt once I lost my lead completely and we were tied, I actually felt the nerves go away for a few holes until I got the lead again. And then they were back. And it’s just kind of powering through that. You just don’t know really what your mind is going to do to you sometimes. You can control it to an extent but certain situations are going to bring more tension and you have to kind of channel that the right way, play the right shots. And that was a difficult thing to do today because it was just so up and down. I mean, I’m starving, you know. Today took as much out of me as any day that I’ve ever played golf.”

– British Open champion Jordan Spieth, on his emotions during the roller-coaster final round