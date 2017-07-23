That time when Haotong Li's mom went fishing for his broken putter

Haotong Li shot 63 Sunday to grab the clubhouse lead in the final round of the British Open at 6 under.

On the first day of the HNA French Open in June, Li’s mom stole the show.

Bad day for me but tomorrow is another day!

I don't think il ever see a players mum trying to rescue a snapped putter from a pond again 😂😂😂 — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) June 29, 2017

Tyrrell Hatton and Thomas Pieters were in the midst of play at Le Golf National when a fan – who turned out to be Li’s mom – went into a nearby water hazard and, bizarrely, tried to fish out a golf club that did not belong to any members of the threesome.

As it turned out, the putter was broken and she didn’t even keep it before exiting the water.

Li chucked his club into the drink after he bogeyed the par-3 11th. He was two groups ahead of Hatton and Pieters. After the incident, Li rallied to play the final seven holes even, using a sand wedge as a putter.

The players couldn’t contain their laughter at what they saw. Here’s the hilarious video in its full glory:

Even the players had to laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/ROHqKmOCXk — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 29, 2017

Here are some snapshots of the players’ bemusement, too.

Hatton unleashed his laughter:

Pieters fell to the ground laughing:

And the whole group exploded in chuckles:

Li may have the final laugh at Royal Birkdale.