VIDEO: The insane 4-hole stretch that may win Jordan Spieth 2017 British Open

This has been the most surreal hour in golf in several years probably.

Jordan Spieth has gone bogey-birdie-eagle-birdie in his last four holes, going from completing out of whack and likely giving away the Open Championship on this Sunday to a two-shot lead over Matt Kuchar and in total control.

It all started with this beyond bizarre sequence at No. 13.

From there, he made a frankly unbelievable bogey.

Then he went birdie-eagle-birdie to move to 11 under and a two-shot lead. If he wins here at Royal Birkdale, this is the stretch that did it.

Here’s his recovery on 13, his tee shot leading to birdie at 14, and his eagle and birdie putts at 15 and 16.

If you don’t enjoy this, we can’t help you…