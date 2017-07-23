Why Jordan Spieth told caddie, 'Go get that!' after crucial eagle

There really are no words to describe what Jordan Spieth did Sunday at the British Open, but Golfweek’s Jeff Babineau somehow does so brilliantly here.

The key moment in Spieth’s win, other than that incredibly bizarre relief scenario at 13, was the long eagle putt Spieth holed at Royal Birkdale’s par-5 15th to take the back the solo lead (and do so for good).

If you watch Spieth’s reaction closely after holing the bomb, he doesn’t go to the cup to retrieve his ball.

Instead, he mouths to caddie Michael Greller, “Go get that!”

I've watched this like four times now just to see the "Go get that" line to @michael_greller. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/llHaY5YPZp — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 23, 2017

It was a pretty interesting gesture, and without context could be misconstrued as rude or demeaning.

It wasn’t either of those things. This was Spieth channeling golf’s past to bring us some added bit of spice to an already killer Sunday charge.

“It was kind of like an old-school movie,” Spieth said, “when the caddies used to get it out of the hole when guys holed a chip. When you’re here, the TVs are always playing old Open Championships, and especially at that venue. I don’t know, I saw it, and for whatever reason, I didn’t really know what I was doing at that point. I looked over at Michael and he was in shock, too, and I just said, ‘Pick that ball up out of the hole.’ And he didn’t really know what I was saying at first.”

As Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner noted, when Greller did understand what Spieth had said, he giddily did as he was told.

Caddie Michael Greller on Jordan Spieth's go-get-that eagle on 15: "I happily went and got it." #TheOpen — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) July 23, 2017

An exchange that will long live in golfing lore.