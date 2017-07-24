Jack Nicklaus says Spieth made 'unbelievable decision' to drop on driving range

You know you’ve done something special in golf when you can even impress the Golden Bear.

Jack Nicklaus posted his extended thoughts about Jordan Spieth’s surreal British Open victory on social media late Sunday.

The 18-time major champion talked about how impressed he was with Spieth’s win and how he got it done with that awesome finishing kick.

But the majority of Nicklaus’ message harped on what went down at No. 13. You already know the gist of what happened there, but we do have the inside account.

Anyway, Nicklaus gushed about Spieth’s decision-making at No. 13. Nicklaus pointed out that he’s not sure he would have thought of going to the driving range for a drop, and added that it was “an unbelievable decision” that helped lead to Spieth’s miracle bogey.

Nicklaus noted that Spieth “semi had the wheels coming off on 13” and felt that bogey save was the key to his entire round. The 77-year-old ended his message by comparing his and Spieth’s win totals before age 24, and pointing out that Spieth has him beat (11 PGA Tour wins compared to Nicklaus’ eight before age 24).

