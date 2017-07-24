Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy listed as co-favorites to win PGA Championship

We will long remember the amazing artistry Jordan Spieth used to win the 146th Open Championship.

It seems the oddsmakers aren’t inclined to forget either.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has opened its odds for the PGA Championship, installing Spieth at 8-1 to win at Quail Hollow. Those 8-1 odds make him a co-favorite in Charlotte, as Rory McIlroy also opens at 8-1.

McIlroy has experienced an injury-plagued, inconsistent 2017 but is coming off a T-4 finish at the Open – a tournament he started 5 over through six holes.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson opens at 10-1 to win the PGA, with Rickie Fowler and Jason Day at 15-1.

The first two major champions of the year, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka, both come in at 25-1.

The PGA Championship will take place from Aug. 10-13 and represents the first chance for Spieth to complete the career grand slam.

For the soon-to-be 24-year-old, it will also represent the only opportunity for him to become the youngest in the history of golf to capture the career grand slam.

If Spieth can get it done at the PGA, he will have won the career grand slam at 24 years and 17 days. Tiger Woods currently holds that youngest to career grand slam distinction, having finished it off at 24 years, 6 months and 24 days.