Lexi Thompson on pace for historic season

There’s still a lot of golf left in 2017, but Lexi Thompson has a chance to join Annika Sorenstam in the history books. Through 54 rounds this season, Thompson has a 68.9444 scoring average. Sorenstam is the only player in LPGA history to record a scoring average that’s below 69. She did it twice: 68.6974 (2002) and 68.6970 (2004).

Thompson, No. 3 in the Rolex Rankings, won the Kingsmill Championship in May and posted five runner-up showings in 14 starts.

Statistically, her game has improved in nearly every category. (Check out the sand saves in particular.)

She ranks second in greens in regulation (up from fourth in 2016), 11th in putts per GIR (up from 49th), third in rounds in the 60s (up from ninth), first in scoring average (up from 10th), third in driving distance (down from second) and first in sand saves (up from 100th).

Thompson, who typically plays a smaller schedule compared to most, will compete next Aug. 3-6 in the Ricoh Women’s British Open. It will be interesting to see if she adds a tournament or two in the fall if the Vare Trophy, given to the player with the lowest scoring average, is in reach. Winning the Vare gives players one point toward the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Last year In Gee Chun became the first rookie to win the Vare Trophy since Nancy Lopez in 1978. Chun posted a 69.583 scoring average for the year and edged out Lydia Ko by 0.013.

Sung Hyun Park, the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open champion, currently trails Thompson by 0.075.