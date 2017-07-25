Devereux unveils Fall 2017 collection

Devereux’s Fall 2017 collection, released July 14 and titled “Ocean Avenue,” was inspired by washed colors, soft performance fabrics and vibrant prints.

As part of the collection, Devereux debuted two product categories: the Slub Jersey Hoodie and Slub Jersey T-shirt. Devereux also added additional colorways to the Gravity Performance Pant and Cruiser Hybrid Short.

In the Slub Jersey Hoodie and T-shirt, lightweight jersey fabrics are constructed from 100-percent Peruvian cotton for a relaxed fit. The hoodie has an adjustable drawstring, flat-lay hood and flatlock stitching for a clean finish, while the T-shirt offers a raw edge and functional front-pocket.

The Gravity Pant is available in two colors, graphite and tidal.

The pant is designed for style and performance with a relaxed yet tailored athletic fit. The hybrid stretch-woven fabric is lightweight, quick drying and offers performance stretch. The zipper cuff allows for a larger leg opening at the ankle for additional comfort.

Lastly, the Cruiser Hybrid Short line now includes three additional colorways: tropic camo, graphite and khaki. The shorts are constructed of wrinkle-free stretch fabric, offer four-way stretch and incorporate quick-dry technology for comfort, performance and functionality.

Available at dvrxthreads.com and premium retailers, resorts and golf clubs, tops range from $65 to $135 with bottoms priced from $70 to $135.