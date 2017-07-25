Drivers used by top 10 finishers at British Open

This most-memorable shot from the 2017 British Open was a drive on the 13th hole Sunday that Jordan Spieth will never want to repeat, but the Texan who has won three majors hit plenty of great drives that found the fairways, too.

Driving on links courses is not easy because winds can gust, fairways are often narrow and the high fescue grasses and gorse bushes that line them are intimidating. To handle Royal Birkdale, the players who finished in the top 10 used a variety of drivers and shafts, showing once again how important it is to carry a driver that matches your swing.

1. Jordan Spieth

DRIVER: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70 X shaft

2. Matt Kuchar

DRIVER: Bridgestone J715 B5 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue 60S shaft

3. Haotong Li

TaylorMade M2 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro XLR8 71X Tour Spec shaft

T4. Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade M2 (8.5 degrees adjusted to 8.25), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage 70 X shaft

T4. Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Titleist 913D2 (8.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 6.5 shaft

T6. Matthew Southgate

DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (8.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution X shaft

T6. Marc Leishman

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution II shaft

T6. Alex Noren

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Fujikura Pro 53 X shaft

T6. Branden Grace

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Fujikura Six Tour Spec 60X shaft (9 degrees)

T6. Brooks Koepka

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft