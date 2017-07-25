Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 RBC Canadian Open

After a week across the pond, the PGA Tour will set up shop this week in Oakville, Ontario, for the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Course.

This year will mark the third straight year that Glen Abbey will host the Canadian Open. Glen Abbey also hosted in 2004, ’08, ’09 and ’13 since Tiger Woods’ victory there in 2000. (Par was 71 in 2004 and ’08, 72 since.)

Glen Abbey’s greens are smaller than the Tour average, meaning guys that hit these bentgrass greens and more importantly hit it close to the hole will be favored. Scrambling will be important, too. With four par 5s available, par-5 scoring is again a useful statistic, as is strokes gained-putting, par breakers and bogey avoidance.

Here are my top 25 fantasy-golf options for the 2017 RBC Canadian Open:

1. Matt Kuchar: Used a lot of energy battling Jordan Spieth down the stretch at Royal Birkdale, but he returns to a course he loves. In last three trips to Glen Abbey, Kuchar has been T-9 or better, including a T-2 in 2013. Ranks 49th in GIR, T-47 in proximity and seventh in scrambling.

2. Dustin Johnson: Faded on Sunday at Open, finishing T-54. Missed two straight cuts before that. However, he has finished T-2 at Glen Abbey twice. He’s seventh in par-5 scoring, eighth in GIR, T-12 in proximity and 13th in scrambling.

3. Tony Finau: Has made seven straight Tour cuts, including three top-17 finishes and a T-27 at the Open. T-20 and no MCs in two starts at Glen Abbey. Ranks sixth in GIR and T-25 in par-5 scoring.

4. Chad Campbell: T-26, T-11 and T-16 the last three trips to Glen Abbey. And he’s playing well – T-18, T-12 and T-9 in last three Tour starts. Ranks first in scrambling, 14th in GIR, T-23 in proximity and T-36 in par-5 scoring.

5. Charley Hoffman: T-20 showing at Open was his ninth straight made cut. Has five top-30 finishes during that span. T-7 at Glen Abbey in 2015 and T-16 in 2013. T-25 in par-5 scoring.

6. Chez Reavie: Won here in 2008 and has made four of five cuts at Glen Abbey, including T-14 finish last year. Five straight made cuts include a T-4 in Memphis and nothing worse than T-48. Ranks first on Tour in proximity, 35th in GIR, 47th in scrambling and 54th in SGP.

7. David Lingmerth: Missed cut at Scottish Open ended streak of eight straight made cuts. That run included six top-26 finishes. Was T-12 here in 2013. Ranks 17th in SGP and T-39 in proximity.

8. Ian Poulter: Playing brilliantly, missing just one cut in last 10 starts worldwide with four top 15s, including T-14 at Royal Birkdale. Ranks second in scrambling and T-36 in par-5 scoring. First trip to Glen Abbey, though, and ranks T-121 in GIR.

9. Bubba Watson: Looking better of late with three straight made cuts and a T-27 at the Open. Runner-up to Jason Day here in 2015 and also was T-21 in 2013. Ranks T-46 in par-5 scoring.

10. Scott Stallings: Enjoying nice stretch with a T-5 and T-3 in last two Tour starts. Missed both of his cuts at Glen Abbey, though. Ranks 31st in GIR and seventh in proximity.

11. J.B. Holmes: Five straight made cuts, including two top 12s. T-54 last week at Open and was T-16 at Glen Abbey in 2009. Does rank 176th in GIR, however.

12. Keegan Bradley: Four straight made cuts includes two top-8 showings. First trip to Glen Abbey. Ranks 25th in GIR and T-47 in proximity.

13. Jim Furyk: Four trips to Glen Abbey include four top-14 finishes, including a fourth-place showing in 2015. Two-time winner of this event, though on a different course. Game is bouncing back since he missed six straight cuts prior to T-23 at U.S. Open. Ranks 10th in proximity, 51st in scrambling, and 56th in GIR.

14. Ben Martin: Strong form with nine straight cuts, including T-5 at Quicken Loans and a T-6 last week at Barbasol. Did miss cut last year at Glen Abbey. Ranks 26th in proximity.

15. James Hahn: Had emotional week at Open, getting in as alternate and making the cut before a T-74 finish. Two top 10s in last six Tour starts with just one MC. T-11 and T-40 in two trips to Glen Abbey.

16. Gary Woodland: Only trip to Glen Abbey, in 2013, resulted in a T-61 finish. Ranks 22nd in GIR. Six straight made cuts, though nothing better than T-40.

17. David Hearn: In last six Tour starts, he has two top 10s and two other top 27s with just one MC. Has made three of five cuts at Glen Abbey with a best finish of third, in 2015. Ranks T-47 in proximity and 40th in scrambling.

18. Sung Kang: Started and finished strong at Open, tying for 44th. Has missed just one cut in last 13 Tour starts. Missed cut in Glen Abbey debut last year. Ranks T-31 in par-5 scoring.

19. Stewart Cink: Two top 5s in three trips to Glen Abbey, though MC last year. Ranks 21st in GIR, T-41 in proximity and 26th in SGP. Form slipping with two straight MCs, though both in U.K.

20. Graham DeLaet: Has missed three straight cuts at Glen Abbey. T-26 or better in three of last four Tour starts. Ranks T-18 in GIR, T-20 in proximity and 28th in SGP.

21. Danny Lee: Top 10s in half of last eight Tour starts. T-32 in Glen Abbey debut last year. Ranks 34th in SGP. But sore shoulder and wrist a concern.

22. Adam Hadwin: Current form is lacking with three MCs in last five Tour starts. T-7 at Glen Abbey in 2015. Ranks 14th in scrambling and 29th in SGP.

23. Daniel Summerhays: T-11 here in 2015, though has MCs in other two trips to Glen Abbey. Has made five straight Tour cuts with two T-17 or better finishes. Ranks a startling T-151 in GIR.

24. Mackenzie Hughes: Canadian ranks eighth in SGP. T-20 in last start at Greenbrier, and has made six of last seven cuts with three top 20s.

25. Will McGirt: T-2 here in 2013 and has made the cut at Glen Abbey in each of the last two years. Ranks 34th in GIR. But nothing better than T-43 in last seven starts with two MCs.