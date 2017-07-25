PHOTOS: Jordan Spieth's 5 a.m. champagne party in Dallas
By: Brentley Romine | July 25, 2017 12:13 pm
How was 2016 British Open champ Jordan Spieth greeted by family and friends when he landed in Dallas on Monday morning? With champagne, of course.
Spieth’s mother, Christine, posted photos from the 5 a.m. celebration on her Instagram. Here are the photos:
British Open, British Open 2017, Jordan Spieth, PGA Tour
