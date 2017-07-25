Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PHOTOS: Jordan Spieth's 5 a.m. champagne party in Dallas

How was 2016 British Open champ Jordan Spieth greeted by family and friends when he landed in Dallas on Monday morning? With champagne, of course.

Spieth’s mother, Christine, posted photos from the 5 a.m. celebration on her Instagram. Here are the photos:

Champagne shower! Biggest fan! Claret Jug in good hands! #earlymorningwelcome #faithfamily #blessed

A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on

