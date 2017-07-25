PHOTOS: Jordan Spieth's 5 a.m. champagne party in Dallas

How was 2016 British Open champ Jordan Spieth greeted by family and friends when he landed in Dallas on Monday morning? With champagne, of course.

Spieth’s mother, Christine, posted photos from the 5 a.m. celebration on her Instagram. Here are the photos:

Welcome Home..Champion Golfer of the Year!