PXG 0311X driving irons

More and more Tour pros are adding driving irons to their bags, and the clubs might be a solid choice for talented amateurs looking for control off the tee. Along those lines, PXG is releasing a driving iron for golfers who want low spin and a penetrating ball flight.

As with the previously released 0311 irons, the PXG 0311X driving iron was designed with a forged body and a thin stainless steel face plate to create more ball speed and distance. The hollow head is filled with thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) that softens feel at impact and provides support to the face.

The 0311X driving irons also have PXG’s signature tungsten weight screws high in the toe and along the trailing edge. The screws are not designed to be adjusted, as is possible with a PXG driver, but they do bring the center of gravity more in line with the center of the hitting area.

A wide sole helps lower the center of gravity and makes it easier to get the ball airborne. The clubs have minimal offset, something better players tend to prefer.

“The 0311X looks incredible at address,” Billy Horschel said in a release. “It really suits my eye. Off the tee, it launches low with little spin, which helps me avoid getting into some hairy spots on the course.”

The 0311X driving iron is available as a 1-iron (15 degrees) , 2-iron (17 degrees), 3-iron (19 degrees), 4-iron (21.5 degrees) or 5-iron (24 degrees). Several shaft and grip options are available through custom order, and each club costs $350 in chrome finish or $450 in the Xtreme Dark finish.