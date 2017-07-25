Tom Brady granted membership to The Country Club

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, applied to join The Country Club back in 2015 and had their request put on hold and were told the wait would likely take until after Brady’s football career was over.

Two years later, the Bradys are members, according to a Boston Globe report. The Globe sourced three members, speaking on condition of anonymity, since no one at the course went on record to confirm the news. General manager David Chag did not return a phone call, the report said.

“Thomas Edward Brady” also shows up on the club’s website on a list of new members.

Established in 1882, the Brookline, Mass., course is the country’s oldest golf club. It has hosted three U.S. Opens, including the 1913 edition won by amateur Francis Ouimet, and will host a fourth in 2022. Six U.S. Amateurs and a Ryder Cup (1999) have also been contested at The Country Club.

The Bradys own a multi-million-dollar home next to the private club and have been spotted playing golf in recent weeks, the report says. Membership at the club includes 27 holes (the club has a nine-hole course, as well), indoor and outdoor tennis courts and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. It also has a curling rink, skating pond, skeet range and cross-country skiing trails.

The Country Club ranks No. 22 on Golfweek’s Best list of Top 100 Classic Courses.

There also is a strict application process. Those wanting to be members must be sponsored by two current members and also give the admissions committee testimonials from seven other people.

We’re guessing the five-time Super Bowl champ had no trouble with that part.