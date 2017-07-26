Dustin Johnson 'still feeling the effects' of pre-Masters back injury

It has been more than three months since Dustin Johnson was forced to withdraw from the Masters after suffering a back injury slipping on a flight of stairs at his rental home.

Johnson entered Augusta National having won three straight events, including two WGCs. And though he still is No. 1 in the world, he has yet to win since the injury.

“I’m still feeling the effects of it,” Johnson said Wednesday to reporters at the RBC Canadian Open. “No pain or anything like that. But it’s still a little tight. I’m having to get worked on a good bit just to try to loosen up those muscles and those tendons where it got injured.”

Johnson is coming off a disappointing showing at the British Open, where he followed a third-round 64 with a closing 77 to finish T-54. He missed two straight cuts before that, at the Memorial and the U.S. Open.

“Obviously mental, just a little lack of confidence maybe,” Johnson said. “Just because obviously I was playing so well leading into that, and you know, probably the last, you know, for 10 or 12 months, about a year leading up to the Masters, I’ve been playing really good golf. Maybe even more than a year.

“So you know, just it’s been a little bit of a struggle just to get back. I’ve had to put in a lot of work just to get back to where I was. Starting to see signs of it. It’s all good. It’s all positive and it’s all definitely moving forward.”

Johnson has twice finished second at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2013 and last year.

“If I drive it straight, I’m going to have a good week,” Johnson said.