And the winner of the “Shake My Head” moment of the 146th British Open…

Jim Bowens of Sidmouth, England.

It appears Bowens didn’t understand that fans were actually chanting “Kuuuuuch!” and not “Booooooo!” at Matt Kuchar during the championship at Royal Birkdale, where Kuchar battled Spieth down the stretch before finishing second.

Bowens was so upset, in fact, that he wrote a letter to the editor of the Daily Express.