Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 RBC Canadian Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s RBC Canadian Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Matt Kuchar. He could be a little mentally and physically drained after the Open, but he’s playing well and loves this course. In last three trips to Glen Abbey, Kuchar has been T-9 or better, including a T-2 in 2013. Also like: Chad Campbell, Tony Finau and David Lingmerth. Campbell is the perfect combo of good form and course form. Finau is looking closed to winning every week. And I like Lingmerth’s ability to hit it close and make putts.

• • •

Kevin Casey

David Lingmerth. Despite Scottish Open missed cut, Lingmerth has been playing well. Glen Abbey is a good fit for him, and he’s due that second PGA Tour win that eluded him at Quicken Loans National. Also like: Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk and Graham DeLaet. Don’t really need to explain Kuch. Furyk has been a course horse at Glen Abbey, with top-14 finishes in all four starts there. Also has good mojo at this event anyway being a two-time winner. DeLaet has actually missed the cut in all three attempts at Glen Abbey, but he is playing quite well at the moment, and the effects of this being his national open can’t be underestimated.

• • •

Dan Kilbridge