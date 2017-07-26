Jarrod Lyle confirms he's been diagnosed with leukemia for a third time

Jarrod Lyle revealed some heartbreaking news early Wednesday: he has cancer … again.

Lyle, who has twice before battled leukemia, posted a photo on his Facebook page with the caption: “Sadly it’s all 100% true – another cancer diagnosis. I’m determined to be positive through this (as much as I can) so here is my last moment before the chemo is hooked up. Could be one of my last pics with a ‘full’ head of hair! #f**kcancer.”

Lyle, 35, was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at 17 years old. He beat the disease only to suffer a relapse in 2012, around the time his first daughter, Lusi, was born. (Lyle and his wife, Briony, have since had a second daughter, Jemma.) He beat cancer again and returned to the PGA Tour in 2015 on a major medical exemption. He failed to keep his card, however, and returned to his native Australia.

On Tuesday, a family spokesman released a statement, saying that

“A routine blood test conducted earlier this week returned abnormal results and Jarrod was immediately admitted to hospital and placed under the care of his previous medical specialist. He will remain there at least until a full diagnosis has been made.

“He has undergone several tests, and will have several more in the coming days. At this point, we have not yet received complete test results, so there is no definitive diagnosis and we do not have an agreed treatment plan.

“We cannot speculate about anything until we get more information. We are grateful to be surrounded by incredibly supportive people and we truly appreciate your consideration and respect for our privacy at this time.”