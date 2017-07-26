VIDEO: Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins don't really know each other very well

Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins are scheduled to be wed Sunday in Texas.

Like many soon-to-be-wed couples, this one wanted to know each other’s likes and dislikes.

The couple sat down with our friends at ThePostGame to play a version of the pre-newlywed game.

Garcia and Akins were asked questions about each other, as the cameras rolled, to see how much they knew about each their future mate’s personal tastes and quirks.

It appears this couple has some work to do.

Their scores were well below par.

Which in this case, is not a good thing.