Jordan Spieth put his boots on, grabbed his Claret Jug and headed to the House of Blues on Tuesday night in Dallas for the “Hold My Beer And Watch This” tour.

He then joined acoustic artists and fellow Texans Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen on stage before letting the singers take a drink from his prized trophy.

However, there’s little truth to the rumor that Spieth will be calling his Claret Jug tour “Hold My Jug And Watch This.”