Allison Brown named Division I women’s golf head rules official

Allison Brown has been named the NCAA Division I women’s golf head rules official, bringing more than 13 years of experience to the role. She also will manage course setup for the national championships.

Brown replaces Jerry Lemieux, who has stepped down as head rules official after working with the NCAA for six years.

“Having had the opportunity to be involved in women’s golf at many different levels throughout my career, I’m thrilled with this new challenge,” said Brown, who worked with course setup at the regionals and finals the past two years. “It’s an exciting time to be involved with the women’s golf championships.”

Brown, the director of women’s golf for the Tennessee Golf Association for the past two years, has worked as the manager of rules and competitions for the LPGA (2007-12), and was previously an assistant women’s golf coach at LSU (2006-07) and a tournament director for the American Junior Golf Association (2004-06).

“The head rules official plays a vital role in the management of the championships, and Allison’s substantial knowledge and the varied levels of experience she brings to the position enable her to step in and lead,” said Jim Fee, NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee chair and associate director of athletics at South Florida.

“Allison brings tremendous experience to this role,” said Carol A. Reep, NCAA associate director responsible for oversight of the Division I Women’s Golf Championships. “Her work experience with the LPGA, highlighted by her extensive course setup knowledge, is a valuable asset. Allison’s leadership will continue to build on the many accomplishments that have already been achieved in these areas.”

A native of Hope, Arkansas, Brown earned a Bachelor of Science in sports fitness management from Alabama, where she competed as a member of the women’s golf team from 1999 to 2003.

Lemieux’s key accomplishments during his tenure include growing and improving the rules officials teams involved with women’s college golf, working to achieve continuity in officiating at the regional level and serving the coaching community with timely rules interpretations.

“I want to thank Jerry for the hard work and hours he committed to the improvement of our championships,” Reep said. “He is an outstanding rules official and his efforts and dedication to women’s golf over the past six years are greatly appreciated.”