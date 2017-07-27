VIDEO: Dustin Johnson hits tee shot next to parking lot at Canadian Open

Dustin Johnson knows how to ask the entertaining question.

The World No. 1 launched a drive at Glen Abbey’s par-4 10th well left during his opening round at the RBC Canadian Open. So far left in fact, that the ball came to rest just inches from a parking lot.

Play was suspended at 3:45 p.m. Eastern due to lightning thereafter, so relief away from the parking lot will have to wait. But the delay did not come before Johnson asked a pretty amusing question about a potential alternative … “Can I have that car moved?”

From the parking lot? "Can I have that car moved? We got enough people."

–@DJohnsonPGA 😂 pic.twitter.com/P3AYy4mHp7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 27, 2017

The official’s (likely facetious) answer of, “We got enough people,” may be equally humorous. Johnson is 4 under in his round and just three off the lead, so he’ll be looking to avoid anything calamitous on this hole when play does resume.

Parking lots coming into play is not a foreign concept in golf. Seve Ballesteros famously got up-and-down for birdie from a parking lot on his way to victory at the 1979 Open Championship.

Interestingly, Glen Abbey has a much more controversial history here. In the 1984 Canadian Open at this site, Greg Norman hit one over the 17th green into a parking lot.

The ball was declared in bounds and Norman would make a fortunate bogey on his way to a two-shot victory over Jack Nicklaus.

Decades later, Nicklaus remained adamant that over the 17th green was out of bounds and chafed that Norman got to play his shot from there with no penalty.

“Greg had really hit it out of bounds and got to play it from the parking lot,” Nicklaus said.

The 18-time major champion also added, “I think I won (that tournament) and had it taken away from me.”

We don’t expect nearly this much drama with Johnson’s adventure toward the parking lot, but you never know.