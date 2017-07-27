5 co-lead at suspended RBC Canadian Open

Here is a recap of the (suspended) first round of the RBC Canadian Open, played at Glen Abbey Golf Course in Ontario, Canada:

LEADING: There’s no shortage of names at the top. Hudson Swafford, Brandon Hagy, Kevin Chappell, Matt Every and Ollie Schniederjans are all tied for the lead after opening in 7-under 65. The round is not complete, as lightning forced a nearly 2-hour delay late in the afternoon. Play was officially suspended for the day at 8:48 p.m. Eastern, with the first round to resume at 8:20 a.m. Eastern on Friday. The second round will begin as scheduled at 7:10 a.m. Eastern on Friday.

Anyway, the quintet at the top has a combined four PGA Tour wins. Only Hagy and Schniederjans are without a Tour win among this group. Every entered the event having missed eight of his last 11 cuts. Chappell came in having missed his last two. Swafford, meanwhile, hasn’t finished better than T-49 since a solo sixth at the Shell Houston Open. Hagy has a recent top-25 finish, posting a T-18 at the Greenbrier Classic. Schniederjans placed T-39 in his last event, the John Deere Classic.

CHASING: There are several players close behind. Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, Bubba Watson, Vijay Singh, Smylie Kaufman and James Hahn are among those in with 6-under 66s (T-6). Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray are among those in a tie for 17th thanks to 5-under 67s.

SHOT OF THE DAY: What tree? Mackenzie Hughes birdies No. 1 (his 10th of the day) to kick off a late run toward a 5-under 67. That birdie came thanks to this wonderful approach shot with a tree looming nearby.

Again, though, no problem for Hughes!

Just swing around it. 🌳😳 120 yards to 6 feet for @MacHughesGolf. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/ApAAw6w7uW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 27, 2017

QUOTABLE: “I got out of position with my swing over the last – oh man, probably about a year. Who knows why, maybe because of losing the weight. But that’s why I wanted to play so many rounds, that’s why I want to play six tournaments in a row, so I can keep building on it.” – Bubba Watson on his swing after an opening 66

SHORT SHOTS: Young pros Lee McCoy and Sam Horsfield are tied for 33rd at 4 under. The pair is tied with Jim Furyk. … Harold Varner III, who recreated Tiger Woods’ 2000 Canadian Open shot this week, opens in 3-under 69 and is tied for 53rd. … Hughes is lead Canadian so far in their national open. Graham DeLaet (T-33, 4 under), Nick Taylor (T-53, 3 under), David Hearn (T-53, 3 under) and Bryn Perry (T-70, 2 under) are also in the early running there. … Another Canadian, Jared du Toit, follows up his being the 54-hole co-leader here last year by pumping out a 1-under 71 (T-87) on Thursday.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 3-5 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.