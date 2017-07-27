Golfweek's Best: Great Britain and Ireland Classic Courses, 2017

Here is the Golfweek’s Best list of top 50 Great Britain and Ireland Classic Courses for 2017:
Rank (2016 rank). Course . . . Location (Architect(s), Opened), Avg. Rating
1 (1). Royal County Down . . . Newcastle, Northern Ireland (Old Tom Morris, 1889), 8.98
2 (2). St. Andrews (Old Course) . . . St. Andrews, Scotland (Unknown, 1800), 8.84
3 (3). Royal Dornoch . . . Dornoch, Scotland (Old Tom Morris, John Sutherland, George Duncan, 1877), 8.66
4 (4). Muirfield . . . Gullane, Scotland (Old Tom Morris, 1892), 8.65
5 (5). Royal Portrush (Dunluce) . . . Portrush, Northern Ireland (Harry S. Colt, 1888), 8.49
6 (6). Sunningdale (Old) . . . Sunningdale, England (Harry S. Colt, Willie Park Jr. , 1900), 8.4
7 (8). Royal St. George’s . . . Sandwich, England (Laidlaw Purves, 1887), 8.35
8 (7). Ballybunion (Old) . . . Ballybunion, Ireland (Tom Simpson, P. Murphy, 1893), 8.34
9 (9). Trump Turnberry Resort (Ailsa) . . . Turnberry, Scotland (Mackenzie Ross, Martin Ebert, Tom MacKenzie, 1949), 8.17
10 (10). Royal Birkdale . . . Southport, England (George Lowe, F.G. Hawtree, J.H. Taylor, 1889), 8.02
11 (13). North Berwick Golf Club (West Links) . . . North Berwick, Scotland (David Strath, 1832), 7.93
12 (11). Lahinch . . . Lahinch, Ireland (Old Tom Morris, 1892), 7.92
13 (15). Swinley Forest . . . Ascot, England (Harry S. Colt, 1909), 7.91
14 (12). Royal Porthcawl . . . Porthcawl, Wales (Charles Gibson, 1891), 7.87
15 (14). Carnoustie (Championship) . . . Carnoustie, Scotland (Allan Robertson, Old Tom Morris, James Braid, 1839), 7.86
16 (16). Rye . . . Rye, England (Harry S. Colt, 1894), 7.81
17 (17). Ganton . . . Scarborough, England (Harry S. Colt, James Braid, Tom Dunn, Harry Vardon, 1893), 7.76
18 (18). Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin) . . . Woodhall Spa, England (S.V. Hotchkin, 1896), 7.72
19 (19). Sunningdale (New) . . . Sunningdale, England (Harry S. Colt, 1922), 7.7
20 (21). Royal Lytham & St. Annes . . . Lytham, England (Herbert Fowler, George Lowe, 1886), 7.69
21 (20). Cruden Bay . . . Cruden Bay, Scotland (Tom Simpson, 1899), 7.66
22 (22). Walton Heath (Old) . . . Tadworth, England (Herbert Fowler, 1903), 7.58
23 (25). St. George’s Hill . . . Weybridge, England (Harry S. Colt, 1912), 7.53
24 (23). Royal Troon (Championship) . . . Troon, Scotland (Willie Fernie, 1878), 7.52
25 (24). Royal Aberdeen . . . Aberdeen, Scotland (James Braid, Tom Simpson, 1800), 7.51
26 (26). Alwoodley . . . Leeds, England (Alister MacKenzie, 1907), 7.4
27 (29). Portmarnock (Old) . . . Portmarnock, Ireland (George Ross, W.C. Pickeman, 1894), 7.38
28 (30). Royal Cinque Ports . . . Deal, England (James Braid, 1892), 7.34
29 (31). Wallasey . . . Wallasey, England (Old Tom Morris, James Braid, F.G. Hawtree, J.H. Taylor, Donald Steel, 1891), 7.32
30 (28). Royal West Norfolk . . . Brancaster, England (Holcombe Ingleby, 1892), 7.31
31 (NR). Goodwood . . . Chichester, England (James Braid, 1914), 7.3
32 (27). Machrihanish . . . Machrihanish, Scotland (Old Tom Morris, 1876), 7.29
33 (34). St. Enodoc . . . Wadebridge, England (James Braid, 1890), 7.21
34 (32). Royal Liverpool (Hoylake) . . . Hoylake, England (Old Tom Morris, Robert Chambers, 1869), 7.18
35 (33). Western Gailes . . . Troon, Scotland (Fred Morris, 1897), 7.13
36 (35). Gleneagles (King’s) . . . Auchterarder, Scotland (James Braid, 1919), 7.07
37 (36). Prestwick . . . Prestwick, Scotland (Old Tom Morris, 1851), 7.05
38 (38). Wentworth (West) . . . Virginia Water, England (Harry S. Colt, 1924), 6.99
39 (37). Notts (Hollinwell) . . . Kirkby in Ashfield, England (Willie Park Jr. , 1887), 6.97
40 (41). County Louth (Baltray) . . . Baltray, Ireland (Tom Simpson, 1892), 6.93
41 (39). Woking . . . Woking, England (Tom Dunn, 1892), 6.91
42 (NR). Royal Portrush (Valley Links) . . . Portrush, Northern Ireland (Harry S. Colt, 1947), 6.89
43 (40). Saunton (East) . . . Braunton, England (Herbert Fowler, 1919), 6.86
44 (49). Portstewart (The Strand) . . . Portstewart, Northern Ireland (A. Gow, Des Giffin, 1908), 6.84
45 (45). Gullane (No. 1) . . . Gullane, Scotland (Unknown, 1884), 6.83
46 (46). The Island . . . Donabate, Ireland (Fred Hawtree, Eddie Hackett, 1890), 6.82
47 (44). Nairn . . . Nairn, Scotland (Old Tom Morris, James Braid, Tom Simpson, 1886), 6.81
48 (43). Walton Heath (New) . . . Tadworth, England (Herbert Fowler, 1907), 6.8
49 (NR). Wentworth (East) . . . Virginia Water, England (Harry S. Colt, 1924), 6.78
50 (47). Southport & Ainsdale . . . Ainsdale, England (James Braid, 1906), 6.77
Comments