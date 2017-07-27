VIDEO: Harold Varner III recreates Tiger Woods' famous Canadian Open bunker shot

With the RBC Canadian Open returning to Glen Abbey, chatter about Tiger Woods’ heroics at the venue inevitably resurface.

PGA Tour player Zac Blair used them as a jumping off point to a general discussion.

So @TigerWoods shot on 18 at Glen Abbey got me thinking… what's the best shot Tiger hit? Best answer/video wins a @Titleist trucker hat! — Zac Blair (@z_blair) July 26, 2017

Just for the record, this is the shot Blair is referring to: A 213-yard 6-iron from a fairway bunker at Glen Abbey’s par-5 18th with victory on the line during the final round of the 2000 Bell Canadian Open.

Seventeen years later, that shot still never gets old. But can it be recreated?

Well, let’s be honest … no, not entirely. But Harold Varner III provided his best try.

During the week of the 2017 Canadian Open, the 26-year-old tried his hand at that Woods bunker shot. Of course it wasn’t under the same circumstances, and Varner didn’t even use the same club, but overall this was pretty cool and a solid effort.

One of @tigerwoods' best shots came at the @rbccanadianopen. @hv3_golf tried his best to recreate it. A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

The commentary, too, was right on point.

“I for sure thought I was going to hit it in the water.” (Love the honesty!) and then there’s the response to whether he impressed himself with that shot…

“Yeah, I always do, every shot.”

That’s the spirit, Harold!