There isn’t a much better way to celebrate your 24th birthday than by turning your newly-won Claret Jug into a cake.

That’s exactly how Jordan Spieth marked his happy day today, thanks in part to his mom, Christine.

Sunday, Spieth became just the second golfer all time (joining Jack Nicklaus) to win three legs of the Grand Slam before the age of 24.

He goes for number four in two weeks at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C.

Happy birthday.