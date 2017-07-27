Latin Amateur Amateur changes dates to accommodate visit by Pope Francis

The 2018 Latin America Amateur Championship is changing dates.

Instead of being contested Jan. 18-21 at Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile, the event, which awards a Masters invitation to the winner, will be played Jan. 20-23 because of a scheduled visit by Pope Francis to Chile on Jan. 15-18.

The move was made to relieve logistical challenges presented by increased travel and traffic in the area during Pope Francis’ visit, according to a release. The tournament’s fourth edition will now conclude on a Tuesday instead of a Sunday.

The LAAC is a 72-hole stroke-play event founded by the Masters Tournament, R&A and USGA, and open to 108 amateur players in Latin America. It was established to further develop amateur golf in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

In addition to the Masters exemption, the winner and the runner(s)-up are exempt into the final stages of qualifying for the British Open and U.S. Open. The champion is also awarded full exemptions into the British Amateur, U.S. Amateur, and any other USGA amateur championship for which he is eligible.

The 2018 championship will mark the second LAAC conducted in South America and the first in Chile. Prince of Wales Country Club has hosted many national and international championships, including the 1998 Women’s World Amateur Team Championship and the Chile Classic on the Web.com Tour from 2012 to 2014.