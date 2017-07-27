Man accused of stealing $1,500 in Callaway drivers, could face 5 years in prison

It’s a simple concept … pay for stuff you get from a store.

As the Naples Daily News reports, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for help with a recent theft, as a middle-aged man walked into a Golf Galaxy in Fort Myers, Fla., on July 12 and casually strolled out with three Callaway drivers that he didn’t pay for.

The value of the sticks is north of $1,500.

Here’s surveillance footage, which the Naples Daily News obtained, of the suspect, believed to be a white male, 35-40 years old, with sandy blond hair and standing 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 240 pounds.

We get golf clubs are expensive, but seriously, why do this, dude?

If the suspect is arrested, he will be charged with grand theft, which is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Apparently, there’s a possible cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information on the identity and whereabouts of this suspect. (The number to call is 800-780-8477.)

Moral of the story: If you’re desperate for an expensive driver, save up for it or let the dream go.