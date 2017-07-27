Matt Kuchar experiences dizziness during Canadian Open

Matt Kuchar was at one point 4 under in his opening round at the RBC Canadian Open before faltering to a 1-under 71.

Turns out there’s a good reason why.

The 39-year-old, coming off a brilliant but heartbreaking runner-up performance at the Open Championship, is certainly one of the favorites this week at Glen Abbey.

But it doesn’t help when you’re not feeling your best. As Kuchar noted after his round Thursday, he had a pair of dizzy spells and felt weak during his first-round 71.

Even more disconcerting, he had no idea where it came from, and is positive it has nothing to do with the effects of traveling back from Royal Birkdale.

Matt Kuchar experienced some dizziness during his opening-round 1-under 71 @RBCCanadianOpen pic.twitter.com/TlkHWwuyxD — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) July 27, 2017

Golf Channel’s Chantel McCabe added that Kuchar sought a medic during the round and that one of those dizzy spells arose while he tried to mark his ball.

Matt Kuchar was seen by a medic during his round. Did not speak on camera after finishing -1. Bubba said he got dizzy marking a ball. pic.twitter.com/7mrWxPxjRr — Chantel McCabe (@ChantelMcCabeGC) July 27, 2017

Kuchar is adored by fans, despite what one Englishman mistakenly believes, and a hard-working seven-time PGA Tour winner.

We’re hoping this is a minor setback for Kuchar and nothing more serious.

