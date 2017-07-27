Live blog: 2017 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1

The PGA Tour is in Ontario, Canada, for the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey.

We are tracking all of Thursday’s first-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

RBC Canadian Open tracker

UPDATE NO. 3 (12:01 p.m. ET): Look who’s one off the lead … Bubba Watson! Birdies at Nos. 3 and 4 move him to 6 under for the round (he started on No. 10). He’s one back of K.J. Choi. Watson was co-leading before Choi just birdied No. 6 to move to 7 under.

UPDATE NO. 2 (10:49 a.m. ET): Andres Gonzales (through 13) and Tyrone Van Aswegen (through 12) are tied for the lead at 6 under. Charley Hoffman (5 under through 11) is one back. Keegan Bradley (4 under through 10) is among those just two shots back.

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:50 a.m. ET): Birdies are flying at Glen Abbey! Andres Gonzales (through 10) and Hudson Swafford (through seven) are tied for the lead at 5 under. Smylie Kaufman was 5 under through five. He’s cooled off since with a double bogey but is still 4 under through eight.

R1 hole locations for 2017 @RBCCanadianOpen at Glen Abbey. pic.twitter.com/2ZPvsdl2lf — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) July 26, 2017

