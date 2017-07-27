Web.com Tour event to have walk-up music ... for some players

The Web.com Tour’s Digital Ally Open has been delayed a full day – overnight heavy rains caused the first round to be postponed until Friday – but that won’t stop the event from putting on a fun concept.

There will be walk-up music this week at the Digital Ally Open, played at Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate in Overland Park, Kan.

That’s fantastic! But it comes with a caveat … you don’t just get walk-up music for teeing it up at the event. Only the high performers earn the honor.

Scott Langley tweeted out a form that details the rules of the walk-up music this week. Essentially walk-up music will play as you walk up to the green following your tee shot at the par-3 17th … if you are the closest to the pin in your group.

Taking suggestions for my walk up song for 17th hole this week in KC. Give me some good sounds! pic.twitter.com/qJUnCoVAZZ — Scott Langley (@Scott_Langley) July 26, 2017

Whatever the stipulations, walk-up music is a fun concept that some golf fans have long craved.

When Langley put it out to social media to give him song choices, several fellow pros chimed in with their choices.

Barbi Girl by Aqua — Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) July 26, 2017

– I feel like a woman by Shania Twain 👍 — Kelly Kraft (@kkraft11) July 26, 2017

the weather girls "it's raining men" — Peter Uihlein (@PeterUihlein) July 26, 2017

Tootsie Roll — max homa (@maxhoma23) July 26, 2017

Candy shop-50 cent — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 26, 2017

Mama said knock you out by LL Cool J — Tommy Gainey (@TwoGlovesGolf) July 26, 2017

Home to mama -j biebs — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) July 26, 2017

As it turned out, only Kelly Kraft’s suggestion was a winner for Langley – and a partial one at that.

Results are in. Shoutout to my daughter Kennedy for the 1st and @kkraft11 for the 2nd 😂 pic.twitter.com/e2QRbtUL3u — Scott Langley (@Scott_Langley) July 26, 2017

If you had this opportunity, what would your song of choice be?