Lee Trevino: Jordan Spieth should be on Dallas' Mount Rushmore of golf (kind of)

Jordan Spieth is only 24 years old, but he’s already built a borderline Hall-of-Fame career if he retired today. But that brings out another hypothetical … does he deserve to be considered one of the few golfing greats from his home area?

That’s not a question you would ask of Spieth in almost any other geographical area, after all three majors and 11 PGA Tour wins is a career only dozens of players have. But Spieth comes from Dallas-Fort Worth, which has produced a mind-numbing collection of golfing talent.

That roster includes Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, Lee Trevino, Lloyd Mangrum, Ralph Guldahl and now Spieth.

Trevino was asked by The Dallas Morning News whether Spieth would be on a Mount Rushmore of Dallas-Fort Worth golfers right now.

Let’s be clear here: RIGHT NOW. It’s clear that when it’s all said and done, it’s highly likely Spieth will have a spot on this Mount Rushmore.

As for right now, it’s not so easy. Hogan, Nelson and Trevino would of course be on such a Mount Rushmore, but is Spieth already the fourth? Mangrum won 36 times on the PGA Tour – albeit in the 1940s and ’50s, a less competitive time than Spieth’s – and Ralph Guldahl arguably won six majors (again, during a less competitive era) if you count his three Western Open titles (the tournament was still considered a major when he won it in the later ’30s).

Those are two tough guys to pass up for that final spot. What say you, Mr. Trevino?

“Let’s put it this way: If you want to put (Spieth) on Mount Rushmore, how about putting him over there and only half of his face is on the stone right now? Put him standing there with a chisel and a hammer,” Trevino told The Dallas Morning News. “That would be a good one. Get your cartoon guy to do that. You can put us on Mount Rushmore and put another stone next to it with half of Jordan’s face, and he’s chiseling away.”

A good compromise at the moment. Does Spieth truly deserve a spot on this Mount Rushmore right now?

The fact that he’s only 24 years old and we’re credibly asking this question speaks to how good he’s been in his young career.