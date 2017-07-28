Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Cristie Kerr takes lead at Ladies Scottish Open

Getty Images

Cristie Kerr takes lead at Ladies Scottish Open

LPGA Tour

Cristie Kerr takes lead at Ladies Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland – Cristie Kerr birdied three of the last six holes in strong wind Friday at Dundonald Links for a 1-over 73 and a one-stroke lead in the Ladies Scottish Open.

Kerr played the first 11 holes in 4 over, with a double bogey on the par-5 third and bogeys on Nos. 6 and 11. The 39-year-old American had a 5-under 139 total. She won the LOTTE Championship in April in Hawaii for her 19th LPGA title.

Hall of Famer Karrie Webb, a stroke ahead of Kerr after a first-round 65, shot a 75 to drop to second.

The 42-year-old Australian star had a double bogey, four bogeys and three pars.

South Koreans Sun Young Yoo (69) and Sei Young Kim (72) were tied for third at 3 under.

The Ricoh Women’s British Open is next week at Kingsbarns.

, , , , LPGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home