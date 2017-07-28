Cristie Kerr takes lead at Ladies Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland – Cristie Kerr birdied three of the last six holes in strong wind Friday at Dundonald Links for a 1-over 73 and a one-stroke lead in the Ladies Scottish Open.

Kerr played the first 11 holes in 4 over, with a double bogey on the par-5 third and bogeys on Nos. 6 and 11. The 39-year-old American had a 5-under 139 total. She won the LOTTE Championship in April in Hawaii for her 19th LPGA title.

Hall of Famer Karrie Webb, a stroke ahead of Kerr after a first-round 65, shot a 75 to drop to second.

The 42-year-old Australian star had a double bogey, four bogeys and three pars.

South Koreans Sun Young Yoo (69) and Sei Young Kim (72) were tied for third at 3 under.

The Ricoh Women’s British Open is next week at Kingsbarns.