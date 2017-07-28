Canadian Open director suspended mid-tournament

Brent McLaughlin, the tournament director of the RBC Canadian Open, will not be around this weekend for the conclusion of the event.

As TSN has confirmed through Golf Canada, McLaughlin has been suspended from his post prior to the final two rounds at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

Bill Paul, who served as tournament director at the Canadian Open for 22 years, will replace McLaughlin for the final two rounds.

TSN contacted Laurence Applebaum, the CEO of Golf Canada, about the news. While Applebaum confirmed the suspension, he left it at that.

“It’s a confidential employee matter,” he told TSN. “Brent will not be here for the weekend.”

McLaughlin’s path to this job is not your average one for a director of a PGA Tour event.

The New York Times profiled him just days ago, referring to the 46-year-old McLaughlin as a “tattooed, leather-clad, Harley Davidson-driving, guitar-picking former roadie.”

Indeed, McLaughlin toured with the Barenaked Ladies as a roadie in the mid-1990s.

McLaughlin is also in charge of the LPGA’s CP Women’s Open.