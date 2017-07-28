Live blog: 2017 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2

The PGA Tour is in Ontario, Canada, for the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey.

We are tracking all of Friday’s action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 3-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Friday, 3-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

RBC Canadian Open tracker

UPDATE NO. 4 (12:38 p.m. ET): Dustin Johnson will be in contention through 36 holes (barring a horrific finish). The World No. 1 is 4 under for his round with two holes to go. He’s 9 under total and just three back.

UPDATE NO. 3 (12:26 p.m. ET): Martin Flores is 6 under for the day (through 13 holes) and is 12 under overall. That gives him a two-shot lead over Vijay Singh, Matt Every and defending champion Jhonattan Vegas.

UPDATE NO. 2 (11:24 a.m. ET): Matt Every is the solo leader at 11 under. He’s through 12 holes. Vijay Singh (through 13) and Martin Flores (through nine) are one shot back. Dustin Johnson is four back at 7 under.

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:58 a.m. ET): Round 1 was completed this morning. We’re onto the second round. Kevin Chappell and Matt Every are 3 under through eight in Round 2 and are tied for the lead at 10 under. Here’s a current look at the top 10 on the leaderboard.

R1 @RBCCanadianOpen was completed at 9:01 am ET with 106 players breaking par in R1, shattering the previous tournament record of 89 in 2009 — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) July 28, 2017

• • •

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js