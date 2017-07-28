Martin Flores grabs 1-shot lead at RBC Canadian Open

Here is a recap of the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, played at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, Canada:

LEADING: Martin Flores rides consecutive 66s to a one-shot lead at the Canadian Open. The 35-year-old has never won on the PGA Tour. Heck, he only has one top-three finish in 165 Tour starts. But Flores is now just 36 holes away from that initial win. Flores entered the event having made his last four cuts. His latest showing was a T-18 finish at the Barbasol Championship.

CHASING: Gary Woodland posts the round of the day, as a 9-under 63 boosts him 68 spots to a tie for second at 11 under. He’s there alongside Matt Every, who shoots 68 to keep himself within one at 11 under, and Brandon Hagy (second-round 68 as well). Every and Hagy were two of five co-leaders after the first round. Kevin Chappell, another first-round co-leader, is 10 under and T-5. Vijay Singh and Ryan Ruffels join him at that number. Charley Hoffman (second-round 66) and Harold Varner III (65) are also there at 10 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: A gorgeous second shot on the par-5 18th, his ninth hole of the second round, from defending champion Jhonattan Vegas. That he missed the ensuing putt is irrelevant here.

227 yards to 6 feet. 🎯 It led to a birdie for defending champ @JhonattanVegas.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/O0hFA86XCw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 28, 2017

QUOTABLE: “If I turn up at a golf tournament and know that I can’t win, I might as well go home.” – Vijay Singh

SHORT SHOTS: Vegas posts a second-round 69 to reach 9 under. He’s tied for 10th through 36 holes. … Dustin Johnson also shoots 69 and the World No. 1 is T-14 at 8 under. … Graham DeLaet and Mackenzie Hughes are lead Canadian this week so far, as both are also T-14 at 8 under. … Ollie Schniederjans, another 18-hole co-leader, drops to T-14 at 8 under after a second-round 71. … Hudson Swafford, the final of that co-leader quintet, drops 26 spots to a tie for 27th at 7 under after a Friday 72. … Matt Kuchar shoots a second-round 68, overcoming Thursday dizzy spells to reach 5 under (T-46) and make the cut. … Jared du Toit, a 54-hole co-leader as an amateur last year, doesn’t have the same magic in his first pro start at this event. The Canadian shoots a second-round 79 to finish at 6 over and miss the cut by 10 shots.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. Eastern before coverage switches to CBS from 3-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.