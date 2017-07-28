Three players shoot in 90s at Senior British Open

Playing links golf in the U.K. in tough conditions? That can lead to high scores. Some REALLY high scores.

Rain and 20-25 mph winds greeted players in Round 2 at the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, and it was just a matter of survival Friday.

The opening round yielded just three scores of 70 or better. How about Round 2? One (Santiago Luna, 70).

The lead 36-hole score – held by five players, including Bernhard Langer – is 1 over. But you may not get the full picture until we show you the highest scores … three players failed to break 90 on Friday.

That trio would be Mike Heinen (96), amateur Stephen Creed (94) and Don Thames (90). Of course, none of them survived the cut – which came in at 13 over.

And these scores were hardly outliers. Forty-four players shot in the 80s in the second round. That’s 47 of 141 players (a.k.a. one-third of the field) who completed Round 2 not breaking 80.

It’s been brutal in Wales. Whoever gets through this to get the title has certainly earned it.