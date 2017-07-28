White House adjusts transcript to clarify Donald Trump's golfing ability

Is President Donald Trump out there cleaning up 3-foot putts or rolling in 30-footers? It’s hard to say, especially when the White House itself sends mixed messages.

In his introductory remarks to the press, Anthony Scaramucci, the White House’s director of communications, at one point went through a list of impressive athletic achievements he’s seen Trump perform.

Scaramucci claims he’s witnessed Trump throw a dead spiral through a tire and swish foul shots in a topcoat at Madison Square Garden. Oh, and sink 3-foot putts.

Wait, that last one doesn’t really fit. A 3-footer is no gimme, but you’re kind of expected to make those.

Apparently, someone in the White House’s Office of the Press Secretary caught onto this fact. As The Daily Show‘s Matt Negrin points out, the transcript the Office of the Press Secretary released on these remarks altered what Scaramucci said on the distance of these putts.

Just slightly.

Sinking a 3-footer? Pretty common. But a 30-footer? That’s impressive stuff … and a pretty big gap there.

Until we have evidence, we won’t know what the reality of Trump’s golfing prowess is on the greens. For now, it’s just another episode in the entertaining relationship between the president and the links.