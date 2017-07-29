Karrie Webb, Sei Young Kim co-lead at Ladies Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland – Hall of Famer Karrie Webb and Sei Young Kim topped the Ladies Scottish Open leaderboard Saturday after another rainy, cold and windy day at Dundonald Links.

Kim birdied the par-4 17th and par-5 18th in strong wind and rain for a 3-under 69, and Webb birdied the 17th en route to a 70. They were at 6-under 210. Second-round leader Cristie Kerr was third at 4 under after a 73.

Kim had eight straight pars in the difficult conditions before the closing flurry. The South Korean player won the Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico in May for her sixth LPGA Tour title.

Webb birdied three of the first seven holes and dropped strokes on 13 and 15 before rallying with the birdie on 17. The 42-year-old Australian won the last of her 41 LPGA titles in 2014 at the Founders Cup in Phoenix.

The Ricoh Women’s British Open is next week at Kingsbarns.