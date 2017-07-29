VIDEO: Marcel Siem dunks tee shot for hole-in-one at Euro Tour event

Marcel Siem didn’t have a banner Saturday at the Porsche European Open, posting a 2-over 73 at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

But there was one special moment.

Siem arrived at the par-3 17th 4 over for the round. He stepped to the tee, with the hole playing 169 yards, and proceeded to dunk his tee shot for a hole-in-one.

Slam Dunk!! 💯@SiemMarcel with a hole-in-one at the 17th! pic.twitter.com/B7KPMzajDn — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 29, 2017

Well, no questions there.

Siem sits in a tie for 38th at 3 under with one round to go. Barring a stunning final round, it’s pretty clear what he’ll remember most from this week.