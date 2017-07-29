Charley Hoffman takes 54-hole lead at Canadian Open

Here is a recap of the third round of the RBC Canadian Open, played at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, Canada:

LEADING: Charley Hoffman, a four-time PGA Tour winner, shoots a third-round 65 to jump from two behind to one ahead with 18 holes to go. Hoffman entered the week having finished top 20 in three of his last four starts, with his best in that stretch being a T-3 at the Travelers Championship.

Hoffman birdied seven of his first 15 holes in his round. He bogeyed No. 17 but came back with a birdie at the last to post at 17 under. Hoffman is looking for his first win since the Valero Texas Open last April.

CHASING: Kevin Chappell bogeyed his final hole in Round 3 to post a 6-under 66. He’s one back of Hoffman. Robert Garrigus pars a closing par 5 but he shoots a course-record-tying 10-under 62 to rocket 43 spots to a tie for third at 15 under. He sits there alongside Gary Woodland.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Bubba Watson nearly makes an albatross at Glen Abbey’s par-5 15th!

QUOTABLE: “This is really weird, but last night I’m sitting in my room (and) I’m thinking, If I can get a lead before they even tee off, that would be awesome.” – Robert Garrigus

SHORT SHOTS: Ryan Ruffels, 19, is three shots back after a third-round 68. The Aussie prodigy is still a legend despite some early struggles as a pro. … Jhonattan Vegas, the defending champion, is also in a tie for fifth at 14 under. On Arnold Palmer Day at this event, his grandson Sam Saunders fires a 67 to also sit T-5. Sunday is Saunders’ 30th birthday and he’s in contention at the tournament that produced Palmer’s first PGA Tour win. A first victory of his own Sunday would be a pretty special one for Saunders to obtain then. … Martin Flores, the 36-hole leader, shoots 72 to drop to a tie for 16th at 12 under. … World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is also T-16 after a third-round 68. … Matt Kuchar sits T-41 at 7 under. … Watson is 6 under and T-55.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. Eastern before coverage switches to CBS from 3-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.