Live blog: 2017 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3

The PGA Tour is in Ontario, Canada, for the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey.

We are tracking all of Saturday’s action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

RBC Canadian Open tracker

UPDATE NO. 2 (1:22 p.m. ET): Disappointing par on 18, but yeah what an epic round. Scores are low, so don’t be surprised if he’s not in the lead at all by day’s end. Still an incredible round.

What a day for Robert Garrigus! He matches the course record of 62 at Glen Abbey. He leads by 3. pic.twitter.com/caLWqvchR4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 29, 2017

UPDATE NO. 1 (1:02 p.m. ET): Wow! Robert Garrigus!

A front-nine 29, then birdies at Nos. 11, 13 and 16! He’s now 10 under for the round and leading by three at 15 under! What a turn of events!

316 yards 💪

209 yards to 3 feet. 🎯

Eagle on No. 16. 🦅 Robert Garrigus is 10 under thru 17. pic.twitter.com/xfyyTrHv35 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 29, 2017

Out in 29. Robert Garrigus is just 1 back @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/zLSG2YLpuc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 29, 2017

• • •

