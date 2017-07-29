Live blog: 2017 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3

The PGA Tour is in Ontario, Canada, for the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey.
We are tracking all of Saturday’s action. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
• • •
RBC Canadian Open tracker
UPDATE NO. 2 (1:22 p.m. ET): Disappointing par on 18, but yeah what an epic round. Scores are low, so don’t be surprised if he’s not in the lead at all by day’s end. Still an incredible round.
UPDATE NO. 1 (1:02 p.m. ET): Wow! Robert Garrigus!
A front-nine 29, then birdies at Nos. 11, 13 and 16! He’s now 10 under for the round and leading by three at 15 under! What a turn of events!
• • •
