The hugely-popular Barstool Sports-coined expression “Saturdays are for the boys” has been embraced as a hard-partying mantra by many and can be found plastered across social media feeds on a weekly basis. It made its way to the RBC Canadian Open in Round 3 Saturday, where a fan hoping to get the catchphrase out of Dustin Johnson started filming and asked, “What are Saturdays for?”

“For me,” Johnson said.

There you have it. Saturdays, it turns out, are not for the boys. Saturdays are for Dustin Johnson.

The world-ranked No. 1 was playing like it early and shot up the leaderboard with a cool front-nine 30. He’s looking to get back on track ahead of next month’s PGA Championship after missing the cut at the U.S. Open and notching a disappointing T-54 finish at the British Open.