Bernhard Langer wins Senior British Open for 10th senior major

Bernhard Langer drowned out the critics and illness this week, closing out a victory at the Senior British Open.

The 59-year-old German closed in even-par 72 on Sunday to post a 4-under total – three clear of the field at Royal Porthcawl. The win is Langer’s third major victory of the year – he also captured the Regions Tradition and the Senior PGA Championship – and joins him with Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three senior majors in one season.

Langer broke Nicklaus’ record of eight career PGA Tour Champions majors with his Senior PGA Championship title in May. His triumph in Wales makes it 10 majors for the German on the 50-and-over circuit.

And he did it with plenty of factors trying to slow him down.

Langer entered the week having to respond to accusations that he was using an anchored stroke – a form of putting that is banned. The U.S. Golf Association backed Langer, but the 59-year-old still felt compelled to respond further just prior to the start of the Senior British Open.

He defended himself, noting that he’s a man of integrity. He added that it’s human for others to be jealous. Langer was referring there to his on-course success, as the German had three wins on the season entering this week and was No. 1 on the circuit’s money list.

On top of that, Langer admitted Friday that he was dealing with laryngitis. Yet, he still managed to shoot 3-over 74 that day in brutal conditions that saw three scores in the 90s to retain a share of the lead.

Despite all of this, the tournament was never much in doubt. Langer held a share of or the solo lead in all four rounds. He held a one-stroke cushion after an opening 69 and was a 36-hole co-leader. A third-round 65, though, rocketed him out to a four-shot cushion which he held onto in his eventual win.

Corey Pavin matched Langer’s third-round 65 and beat him with a final-round 71 to finish solo second at 1 under. Fred Couples, Billy Andrade and Peter Lonard tied for third at even par.

John Daly closed in 74 to finish T-38 at 10 over.